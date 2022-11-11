Moise Kean focused on one thing amidst uncertainty over his future

Moise Kean has looked revived in recent matches after scoring three goals in his last four matches for Juve.

The Azzurri striker returned to the club on loan from Everton last season and he was underwhelming in his first campaign back in Turin.

However, Max Allegri has continued to give him chances to improve his performance and prove he can make it at the club.

The striker has to be redeemed by Juve at the end of this season or he will return to Everton in England.

His time at the Premier League club has been poor and Juve offers him the perfect escape from his struggles there.

A report on Calciomercato reveals Kean only wants to stay at Juve and he is focused on impressing the Bianconeri.

Having scored some key goals in recent matches, the striker wants to remain on the team and continue to score the goals it needs to reach its targets.

Juve FC Says

Kean has looked rejuvenated in recent weeks which is great for his career, but the striker must stay focused because there is more hard work ahead for him to do.

He is on the right path now and we wish him the very best for the rest of this season.

If he keeps scoring, we will rely less on Dusan Vlahovic and that will leave the club with no choice but to sign him permanently.