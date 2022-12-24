Moise Kean insists Juventus is in the title race with Napoli

Juventus striker Moise Kean has fired a warning to league leaders Napoli by claiming they are also in the running for the league title.

Napoli has been outstanding this season as they win more matches than any other club in Serie A, helping them sit comfortably at the top of the league table.

However, Juve won six consecutive matches before the World Cup and Christmas break, and they will be working hard to ensure they continue on the restart of the season next month.

Kean has been in top form and recently spoke about the title race, insisting Juve is also eyeing it.

He said via Calciomercato:

“What are we aiming for in the championship? There is certainly Naples, but we are there too. It will be a good competition, it is also nice to compete with excellent teams such as Napoli, Inter, Milan. We will be ready, we will try not to miss the games where we can take more points”.

Juve FC Says

Kean knows Juve is a big club and must always be in the title race, which is the mindset all our players must have.

Napoli will be worried about our run of form, and we need to ensure we keep winning to give ourselves a good chance of challenging for the title.