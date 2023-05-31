Moise Kean limps out of Juventus training session

Moise Kean has caused concern for Juventus after he had to leave their recent training session due to an apparent injury. This development comes as Juventus prepares for their final game of the season, with the team still fighting for a Europa League spot.

Despite the numerous legal challenges faced by Juventus throughout the season, they aim to conclude the campaign on a positive note by securing a victory. In order to achieve this, they require all their players to be in optimal condition for the remaining matches, ensuring the fielding of a strong lineup.

According to a report from Tuttomercatoweb, during an open training session, Kean experienced discomfort and was seen limping off the field. The striker was reportedly in pain, and Juventus will hope that the issue is not severe.

The extent of Kean’s injury remains unknown at this time, but Juventus will be hoping for a swift recovery as they aim to field a strong team for their final crucial match of the season.

Juve FC Says

Kean has not been very effective for us in this campaign, but we need all our players to be in top shape for the final game of the season.

If that happens, Max Allegri will pick his strongest side to field in the game and ensure that the club gets all the points from the match against Udinese.

Because of the competition for a place on the team, Kean might not even start the game, but he could be influential off the bench if he is fit enough.