Moise Kean has shared an experience from when he was 15 years old, discussing an encounter with Mario Mandzukic and drawing comparisons between the Croatian striker and Zlatan Ibrahimovic.

Mandzukic played for Juventus from 2015 to 2019, contributing to one of the most successful periods in the club’s history. He is regarded as one of the best strikers Max Allegri has worked with. During Mandzukic’s time at Juventus, a young Kean was emerging through the ranks.

At just 15 years old, the current Azzurri striker was already given opportunities to train with the Juventus first team due to his standout performances in the academy. Kean revealed that after a training session, he had the chance to sit next to Mandzukic, and the Croatian treated him in a manner reminiscent of how Ibrahimovic would have done.

He said, as quoted by Football Italia:

“He has more or less the same characteristics as Ibrahimovic. He doesn’t speak much.”

He continued: “Once, when I was 15, I trained with the first team. They moved me into their dressing room. I was sat near him and he asked me what I was doing there.

“I’m trying to be like you,” Kean responded. Mandzukic then supposedly responded: “Listen, you’re trying out today, but tomorrow you’ll be back (with the juniors).”

Juve FC Says

Kean’s experience did not leave a good impression on him about Mandzukic, but the Croatian is one of the best players we have had in the last decade.

He did a superb job for us and has a good reputation among the Bianconeri supporters.