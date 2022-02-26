Moise Kean only scores when he starts for Juventus

Moise Kean could start Juventus’ match against Empoli today with Max Allegri looking to hand him another chance to impress at the club.

The attacker has not had a good season after returning to the club from Everton in the summer.

His poor form is one reason the Bianconeri added Dusan Vlahovic to their squad in the last transfer window.

Kean is only in Turin on loan from Everton and he would be keen to impress and earn a permanent move to Juve.

He has spent most of his time at the club on the bench and gets a few minutes to impress in some matches.

The Azzurri star hardly does anything productive when he enters the game as a substitute, according to Il Bianconero.

They reveal that the former PSG loanee has scored three times in 20 league matches this season, and all the goals have come when he has started.

It means he could get another goal for himself if he starts against Empoli later today.

Juve FC Says

Kean has not had the impact we expected from him since he returned to Turin, but this revelation probably explains that.

The striker proved his worth at PSG last season and Allegri still believes he has a lot to offer his team.

Because of the competition for a place, he would make more impact at Juve if he begins to score even when he doesn’t start matches.