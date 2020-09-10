Moise Kean only wants Juventus return

More reports from the Italian press suggest that Everton striker Moise Kean is only interested in a return to Juventus this summer.

The 20-year-old Italy international made the switch to Merseyside last summer but failed to settle into the team, making most of his 33 appearances for the Toffees from the bench.

Turin based Tuttosport now report that Kean will become the fourth striker in new coach Andrea Pirlo’s squad, behind Cristiano Ronaldo, Paulo Dybala and possible new signing, Luis Suarez.

Tuttosport suggest that there are no certainties over a return for the young striker, ‘but the possibilities are increasing day by day and the deal could be closed in the last week of the market.’

Kean’s previous time in Turin makes him an ideal option for the Bianconeri while Everton may be happy to cash in on a player who they spent €27.5 million on just one year ago.

Having broken into the first team in 2018, Kean went on to score 7 goals in 17 appearances, most of them as a substitute from the bench.