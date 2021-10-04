Moise Kean replaces the injured Immobile in the Italy squad

Italy has called up Juventus’ striker Moise Kean to replace Ciro Immobile in their squad for their latest international matches.

Immobile could not shake off the injury which saw him miss Lazio’s game against Bologna at the weekend and will now be replaced in the Azzurri squad.

Football Italia says the FIGC has confirmed the call-up of Kean who has struggled since he returned to Juventus.

He was subbed off at halftime when the Bianconeri faced Torino at the weekend and continues to struggle to produce what Massimiliano Allegri wants from him.

The striker spent the last season on loan at PSG from Everton and was in fine form, but he has yet to reproduce it in the matches he has played for the Bianconeri so far.

Roberto Mancini has continued to show faith in him and always calls him up to the national team when one of his regulars is missing.

The striker has scored four times in ten matches for the Azzurri and he was a member of their preliminary squad for UEFA Euro 2020, but he missed out on the final 26-man list.

Kean will look to contribute as Italy attempts to add the UEFA Nations League trophy to the Euro 2020 crown they won earlier.