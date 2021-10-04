kean
Club News

Moise Kean replaces the injured Immobile in the Italy squad

October 4, 2021 - 9:51 am

Italy has called up Juventus’ striker Moise Kean to replace Ciro Immobile in their squad for their latest international matches.

Immobile could not shake off the injury which saw him miss Lazio’s game against Bologna at the weekend and will now be replaced in the Azzurri squad.

Football Italia says the FIGC has confirmed the call-up of Kean who has struggled since he returned to Juventus.

He was subbed off at halftime when the Bianconeri faced Torino at the weekend and continues to struggle to produce what Massimiliano Allegri wants from him.

The striker spent the last season on loan at PSG from Everton and was in fine form, but he has yet to reproduce it in the matches he has played for the Bianconeri so far.

Roberto Mancini has continued to show faith in him and always calls him up to the national team when one of his regulars is missing.

The striker has scored four times in ten matches for the Azzurri and he was a member of their preliminary squad for UEFA Euro 2020, but he missed out on the final 26-man list.

Kean will look to contribute as Italy attempts to add the UEFA Nations League trophy to the Euro 2020 crown they won earlier.

Avatar

You Might Also Like

bitget

Juventus adds funds to their balance sheet with a new sponsorship deal

October 4, 2021
allegri

Journalist praises Allegri for sticking to his pragmatism even though it isn’t always appreciated

October 4, 2021
Tchouameni Juventus

Juventus is ready to sacrifice one of two players to sign their French target

October 4, 2021

2 Comments

  • Avatar
    Reply Brensley October 4, 2021 at 12:56 pm

    A lovely goal by locatelli. His future is very bright and his style of play is outstanding since his debut.

  • Avatar
    Reply martinn October 4, 2021 at 2:45 pm

    he will shine!

    • Leave a Reply

    This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.