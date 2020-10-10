Moise Kean reveals that he had the chance to return to Juventus

Moise Kean has admitted that he had the chance to return to Juventus this summer before he secured his loan move to PSG.

The Italy international was developed at Juve before he earned a move to Everton last summer for a chance to play more first-team football.

His first season in English football was a struggle and he was tipped to make a return to the Italian champions.

His Everton manager, Carlo Ancelotti had claimed that the attacker had a future on Merseyside and he will not be leaving the club.

Juventus eventually made a move for Alvaro Morata, and in one of the last transfers of the summer, Kean joined PSG on a season-long loan deal.

He has revealed that he had the chance to make a return to Juventus, but he decided against taking that route with his family and he is happy to be competing with the French champions.

He said via Tuttomercatoweb: “It certainly gave me great emotion, I expect to learn a lot from this wonderful experience and to bring many results back home. I’m young, I can always learn, I like doing it alongside great strikers. I will learn from their experience, from the way they play. I didn’t mind leaving English football, it didn’t touch me that much, I went to France to learn.

“The Everton fans banner for me? As soon as I saw it it was exciting because I didn’t expect it. It was really exciting. It is absolutely true that I could have returned to Juve, but the decision was made with my family and now I find myself playing in French football. It is not the first time for me in Paris: there”