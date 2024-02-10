Moise Kean expressed a desire to depart Juventus during the winter transfer window, and the Bianconeri were also inclined to facilitate his temporary departure to secure regular playing time elsewhere.

Following a successful loan spell at PSG during the 2020/2021 season, Juventus opted to recall him to Turin from Everton. However, Kean’s performance since his return has been lacklustre, and his retention at Juventus can largely be attributed to his youth and the belief that he has the potential to improve. Nevertheless, since rejoining the club, Kean has failed to justify Juventus’ decision to bring him back.

The Azzurri star has managed to score only 11 goals in 72 league appearances since his return to Juventus, with none coming in the current season. Seeking a change of scenery during the last transfer window, Kean expressed a desire to depart, a proposition to which Juventus was amenable. However, his proposed move to Atletico Madrid on loan fell through after he failed to pass his medical examination, resulting in his continued presence in Turin for the remainder of the season.

This unsuccessful transfer attempt represents a significant setback for both the player and Juventus, who have since bolstered their squad with the promising talent of Kenan Yildiz. Yildiz, regarded as a future star, has exceeded expectations at the Allianz Stadium, displacing Kean in the team hierarchy. Consequently, many believe that Kean’s prospects for regular playing time for the latter half of the season appear bleak.

However, the persistent injury woes of Federico Chiesa may provide Kean with an opportunity to reclaim a spot in the team. Chiesa, a player Juventus have relied on heavily, has struggled with frequent physical ailments, undermining his availability for extended periods. This recurrent issue has hampered discussions regarding a contract extension between Chiesa and the club, thereby offering Kean a potential pathway to regain playing time.

Should Kean recover from the injury that thwarted his proposed move to Atletico Madrid, he stands to receive ample opportunities to feature for Juventus, particularly if Chiesa continues to contend with fitness concerns.

Furthermore, if Kean performs well in the remaining fixtures of the season, Juventus may contemplate parting ways with Chiesa at its conclusion. While Chiesa is undoubtedly a superior player and has demonstrated his abilities when fit, his susceptibility to injury warrants careful consideration, especially regarding the prospect of renewing his contract if he cannot maintain fitness levels consistently.