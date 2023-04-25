Moise Kean still not fit enough for the next Juventus match

Juventus will be without Moise Kean when they face Inter Milan in the return leg of their Coppa Italia semi-final this week, Calciomercato reports.

The striker has been injured for some time and the Black and Whites were hopeful he would be in their squad for the game.

However, the report says he still has a physical problem and will not play, but he could return after that fixture.

Kean, like most Juve strikers, has struggled for goals and is a player the club believes can and must do better.

However, the Azzurri star hasn’t been in good shape and will probably not get better until this term ends.

Juve FC Says

Kean has been below-par for much of this campaign, but Dusan Vlahovic has also been poor, which is a reason we are struggling to score goals.

Both strikers need to step up and help us. Otherwise, we might offload one of them when this campaign finishes.

We need goals and any striker who cannot score should not be on our pay role, considering we spend so much money to keep them.

Hopefully, Kean will be fit soon and will also return to goalscoring form for us at the Allianz Stadium.