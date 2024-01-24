Moise Kean’s loan move to Atletico Madrid is progressing well and could be completed next week. The Juventus striker is eager to join Los Colchoneros on a six-month loan after facing challenges with form at Juve.

The emergence of Kenan Yildiz has limited Kean’s opportunities at Juventus, and he is seeking more playing time. Atletico de Madrid anticipates selling at least one attacker this month to accommodate the Italian star.

While Kean has garnered interest from other Serie A clubs, his preference is a move to Madrid, and there are indications that this preference might materialise. According to a report on Tuttomercatoweb, the striker is expected to be in Madrid on Monday to advance the process of joining the La Liga club.

Sending Kean on loan to Madrid is the best thing to do, and he is now responsible for ensuring that he succeeds.

If the move is a success, Los Colchoneros could offer to sign him permanently, or he might find another suitor to sign him and make him a relevant player.

Kean has been below-par this season, and this change of environment could be useful to him as a player and perhaps help him to return to form.