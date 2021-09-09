Moise Kean vows to give 100% to both Juventus and Italy after return to action

Juventus forward Moise Kean returned to the Italy squad having missed the summer’s Euro 2020 tournament-winning run, but capped his return to two goals yesterday.

The 21 year-old scored the opening goal against Lithuania, before adding a second before the 30-minute mark, and vowed to give his best to both club and country.

Kean could well be in line to start this weekend also, with doubts about both Paulo Dybala, who is in line to feature for Argentina in the early hours of tomorrow, and Federico Chiesa, who is undergoing tests after being sent home from his international camp with injury.

This weekend could be his chance to convince any of his doubters that he is ready to make the step-up and earn his place in the team, with big shoes to fill following Cristiano Ronaldo’s exit.

The striker appears focused on giving his best however, and explains how it felt to return to the team having missed out this summer.

“It was important to take back this shirt and give one hundred percent,” Kean explained to RaiSport(via TuttoSport) after the final whistle. “Is always an emotion. It was not easy to watch the European Championship at home, but I always cheered for my mates in front of the television and they were good at winning the cup.

“The call-up depends on me, on my work and on how serious I am, my teammates have always welcomed me well. I’m working every day to grow, I’m back with new goals and a new head, I’m always ready to help my teammates. The experience at PSG helped me a lot, it allowed me to be alongside great champions, it helped me a lot. There is a lot of work to do and I want to give one hundred percent”.

Could Kean be ready to force his way into Allegri’s first-team plans?

Patrick