Moise Kean wins Serie A Player of the Month for November

Juventus star Moise Kean has been awarded the Serie A Player of the Month for November.

The striker struggled on his return to the club last season and it seemed it would be a similar story at the start of this term.

However, he has clicked into gear just before the World Cup break and is now one of the key men in Turin.

Juve has won six consecutive league games and his goals were the difference in most of those matches.

It has now been revealed he was the best player in the league in November, as a report on Tuttomercatoweb confirms.

Juve FC Says

Kean is one of the finest players in the league now and the striker proved his worth this month as we returned to form.

He deserves this award thoroughly and it will motivate him to do even more when he steps on the pitch in the Juve shirt again.

The striker will be well-rested during this break and we expect him to return to action in January in very good shape.

Perhaps he could win a few more Player of the Month awards in the second half of the season.