Moise Kean was anticipated to finalise a transfer to Atletico Madrid during the last window and had indeed travelled to Madrid for this purpose.

The striker has encountered challenges in his current season at Juventus and sought a new environment to enhance his performance.

Juventus, recognising the need for Kean to garner sufficient playing time, was open to the idea of his departure on loan for the remainder of the season, with the strategic aim of preserving his market value.

Atletico Madrid, despite initially considering the necessity of offloading a striker before acquiring Kean, proceeded with the transfer without fulfilling this condition.

However, a complication arose during Kean’s medical examinations in Spain, leading Atletico to halt the transfer. The issue identified pertained to a tibia problem, with Juventus assuring Kean’s swift return to play within a week. Nonetheless, Atletico’s medical team holds the view that Kean’s recovery will necessitate a period of at least three weeks, prompting the Madrid club to reconsider the completion of the transfer.

His brother, Giovanni Kean, has explained what happened. He said, as quoted by Calciomercato:

“As we already knew, my brother has a tibia problem, but the Juventus medical staff had explained to us that he would be back during the week. we trust their words. Then, at Atletico Madrid, Moise underwent in-depth tests, which showed longer recovery times of around three weeks. If he had played with the current inflammation he would have risked worsening the situation, putting I also jeopardize any possibility of going to the European Championships.”

Kean’s injury might not be a big deal, but Atletico will not pay money for an injured player to join them because most clubs won’t.