Moise Kean’s brother hits back at fans attacking the striker

Moise Kean has faced several cases of abuse, especially on social media, after his red card in Juventus’s game against AS Roma yesterday.

The striker was sent on to help Juve score a goal and secure a point in the fixture in the 89th minute, but Kean was sent off after just a few seconds on the pitch, to the dismay of his manager and the club’s fans.

It was a sad incident and took the fight out of Juventus’ game, which did not go down well with most of their fans.

They attacked him online, but his brother, Giovanni, has come to his defence.

He writes, as quoted by Tuttomercatoweb:

“Unfortunately, Italian football is this: they only know how to judge and then you wonder why there aren’t many Italian players, you massacre them every game. You don’t know shit about football and you open your mouth for no reason . Give yourself a wake up call.”

Juve FC Says

Kean has had a poor time at Juve since he returned on loan to the club in 2021 and the last thing he needed was such a poor red card.

The striker is working to make Juve sign him permanently and he must do better for that to happen.

The Bianconeri will likely punish him and hopefully, he will learn to control himself better when next he is on the pitch.