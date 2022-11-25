Moise Kean has hit top form in recent weeks after his terrible start to this season.

The striker returned to Juventus in the last term on loan with a conditional obligation to buy.

He was groomed at the club, but when they made Maurizio Sarri their manager in 2019, he didn’t want the striker on his team.

Juve sold him to Everton, where he flopped and has spent the last three seasons away from the EPL side on loan.

Kean is now a key member of the Juve team and his brother John Kean insists he was unhappy to leave Juve in 2019.

He said via Calciomercato:

“He has never been on the verge of leaving and does not intend to, either now or in the future. Indeed, he has pushed to return to Juve, it is his home. Allegri was the first to notice his progress. What a pleasure to see him score a embers Lazio under the eyes of Sarri, who didn’t want it. Kean was very upset about the transfer to Everton.”

Juve FC Says

Kean has been resurgent in recent weeks and looks certain to fulfil the promise he showed when he broke through at Juventus.

The youngster must maintain the focus he found in the weeks before the World Cup break.

That way, he can continue to perform well and earn a return to Italy’s national team squad.