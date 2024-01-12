Moise Kean has struggled at Juventus this season and could leave the club on loan in this transfer window.

The striker has had a terrible second spell at the Allianz Stadium since he returned from Everton.

Kean has been overtaken in the pecking order by Kenan Yildiz, and the striker could join Fiorentina on loan for the rest of the season.

He burst onto the scene from the Juve academy, and so much was expected from him, but he has hardly met expectations.

He flopped at Everton but did well at PSG, which prompted his return to the Allianz Stadium.

As he gets set to leave again, his former personal trainer Luca Guerra insists the striker’s professionalism cannot be questioned.

He said, as quoted by Calciomercato:

“I can’t say enough good things about the boy, he has made mistakes in the past but he has always shown great professionalism in training with us, always available to the team and staff. He must be physically well to make a difference, he can be devastating. In terms of power and acceleration he can be decisive.”

Kean’s lack of form has been shocking, but there has not been much complaint about his professionalism.

He needs to join a smaller club like Fiorentina and prove his worth there before returning to Turin.