Moise Kean’s future at Juventus is still very uncertain

Moise Kean was the hero as Juventus defeated Verona in the league yesterday and the 23-year-old is showing he can make it at the club.

After two seasons on loan at the Allianz Stadium from Everton, the striker is now showing fine form and repaying the faith we have shown in him.

The Azzurri star knows he needs to score more goals for the club and the strike against Verona is one of the most important he will have this season.

However, the black and whites still need more conviction to make him untouchable at the club.

A report on Tuttojuve reveals although Kean scored an important goal and has done so in some matches this season, it still does not mean his future at the club is certain.

It claims if Juve gets a good offer, the club will offload him as soon as this summer, so he must continue proving himself at the Allianz Stadium.

Juve FC Says

Kean is one of the finest young players we have in our squad now, but we need him to start being consistent and that simply means scoring plenty of goals as the striker that he is.

The attacker has what it takes to meet our expectations but must work harder to reach his full potential.