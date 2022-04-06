Moise Kean’s future is more complicated than ever

Moise Kean returned to Juventus in the summer when Cristiano Ronaldo left the club and they needed attacking reinforcements.

Although they didn’t sign him as a replacement for the Portuguese attacker, he was expected to help by scoring some goals.

The Italy international hasn’t had the best of reunions, and his poor form is one reason the Bianconeri signed Dusan Vlahovic in the last transfer window.

The Serbian’s arrival has pushed Kean further down the pecking order, and he could leave the club by the end of this season.

Tuttomercatoweb claims his future is increasingly far away from the Allianz Stadium, but that is not all.

He doesn’t have enough suitors, with PSG reportedly the only club to have an interest in him following his successful loan spell with them last season.

However, the French club cannot sign him unless they ship out former Inter Milan striker, Mauro Icardi. They will also need to find an agreement with Everton before adding him to their squad again.

Juve FC Says

Kean started his career very well at Juve, and we expected him to go on and do great things.

Because he previously thrived under Max Allegri, we also expected him to return to form under the Juve boss in this campaign.

However, he has been poor, and we just need to ship him out even if it is on a temporary spell to another Serie A club.