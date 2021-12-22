Moise Kean’s goal against Cagliari means he has this Serie A record

Moise Kean hasn’t been in fine form since he returned to Juve in the summer and the striker would not have expected to be topping any stat tables.

The Everton loanee was among the goals as Juve defeated Cagliari in Serie A yesterday.

His goal, which opened the scoring for the Bianconeri, is his 3rd of the league season and Opta claims it means he is the youngest striker with up to 3 goals in the Italian top flight in this campaign.

At 21, that is a good record, but he would need to score more goals for the Bianconeri in the second half of the campaign.

Juve FC Says

It is great that Kean is breaking this kind of record, but three goals in the first half of the season aren’t good enough.

One reason Juve has struggled this season is because of a lack of goals and their strikers need to step up in the second half of this campaign.

Kean showed while on loan at PSG last season that he can score many goals in a season.

He needs to replicate or better that form at Juve if he is serious about helping the club become an important team in Serie A again.

Fans will hope he returns from this Christmas break in good goal-scoring form as the Bianconeri look to break into the top four.