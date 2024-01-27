Moise Kean’s potential move to Atletico Madrid has encountered complications as the Spanish club faces challenges in offloading a player.

Atletico has a pre-existing agreement to bring Kean to their squad on loan for the remainder of the season, and the Italian forward was expected to travel to Spain on Monday. However, Atletico is required to sell before making new signings, and Kean has been waiting for them to complete the transfer of another player.

Ángel Correa is the player Atletico aims to sell, and negotiations have been ongoing for his departure to Al Ittihad in recent weeks. While Correa is willing to make the move, Fabrizio Romano reports a significant discrepancy in the financial terms between the two clubs, hindering the completion of the transfer.

He quotes Diego Simeone saying about the move:

“My instincts tell me that Ángel Correa is going to stay at Atlético Madrid”.

Juve FC Says

Kean risks spending the rest of the season on the bench in Turin, and he has to open himself up for more options.

He had shut down the interest of other clubs before now and has to now change his stance because he will struggle to play if this move collapses and he stays at Juve.