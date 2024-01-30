Moise Kean’s potential move to Atletico Madrid has reportedly fallen through due to the striker’s ongoing injury, which will keep him unfit for several weeks.

Kean expressed a desire to leave Juventus in the current transfer window, particularly with the emergence of Kenan Yildiz as a viable option for the Bianconeri. Despite interest from Serie A clubs, Kean aimed for a move to a top team abroad.

Atletico Madrid swiftly negotiated a deal with Juventus, and Kean was expected to complete his move to the club. However, complications have arisen in his medical.

While many assumed Kean’s absence from play was due to other players being ahead of him in the pecking order, Calciomercato reveals that he is dealing with a tibia problem, rendering him unfit for several weeks. As a result, Atletico Madrid is expected to call off the transfer.

Juve FC Says

No club will sign an injured player in January because it is a huge risk, and the individual might not get fit until the end of the term.

Kean has to reopen talks with his other suitors now before it becomes too late because he will hardly play in the second half of this term if he stays in Turin.