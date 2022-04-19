Molina flattered by Juventus interest and explains what differs him from Cuadrado

Last season, Nahuel Molina was slowly adjusting to Italian football after making the switch from Boca Juniors to Udinese. But this term, the Argentine’s talent has exploded.

The 24-year-old has scored six Serie A goals thus far this season, more than any other defender in the league. He has also contributed in four assists.

After catching the eye with his impressive displays for the Zebrette, the right wingback has landed on the radars of several top clubs, most notably Juventus.

In a recent interview, Molina admitted his excitement to be linked with the likes of the Bianconeri. But he ensures that he remains focused on his current employers.

“The interest of Juventus and the big clubs is nice, but now I’m not thinking about it. I’m only focused on the final stretch of the season with Udinese,” said Molina in an interview with Tuttosport via Calciomercato.

“If I reach 10 goals I’ll take the whole team out to dinner. Then I dream of the World Cup in Qatar with Messi.”

The wingback asked if he considers himself to be the new Juan Cuadrado, but he explains the difference between himself and the Juventus veteran in terms of the playing style.

“We are talking about a top player, but Cuadrado seems more offensive than me.

“My favorite full-backs are Liverpool’s Trent Alexander-Arnold, Chelsea’s Reece James, Manchester City’s Kyle Walker and Joao Cancelo. ”

The Udinese man also spoke of his admiration of Paulo Dybala and his former teammate Rodrigo De Paul. He tips Inter to win the Scudetto title and Real Madrid for the Champions League.