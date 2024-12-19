PSG reportedly have a plan to lure Juventus coach Thiago Motta back to the French capital.

The Italian Brazilian joined the Ligue 1 giants in January 2012 and remained at Le Parc des Princes until the end of his playing career in June 2018.

After hanging his boots, the Parisians immediately handed him the reins at the club’s U19 squad, and this is where the 42-year-old first steps into coaching began.

In 2019, he returned to Italy through the gates of his former club Genoa. But after a forgettable experience at the Luigi Ferraris, he bounced back with a solid campaign at Spezia, followed by a historic two-year spell at Bologna which culminated with a sensational qualification for the Champions League.

Motta was appointed as Juventus manager last summer, but his work has been under great scrutiny thus far, especially due to the club’s tendency to settle for draws.

So according to Juventus insider Luca Momblano (via Calciomercato.it), Paris Saint-Germain president Nasser Al-Khelaifi tried to seize the opportunity by convincing the young tactician to jump ship.

The journalist claims that the Qatari businessman called Motta to inquire about his availability at the end of the season, promising him the PSG bench for next term as a replacement for Luis Enrique whose contract with the Ligue 1 champions will expire in June.

Nevertheless, Momblano insists that Motta turned down the offer, as he has fully pledged himself to the new Juventus project and has no intention to leave Turin anytime soon.

The former Barcelona star signed a three-year deal with the Bianconeri in June, so barring any dramatic turns, he’s expected to stay firm in his role for next season, even if he fails to launch a proper challenge for the Scudetto title this season.