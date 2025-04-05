Since Randal Kolo Muani arrived at the Allianz Stadium, Juventus have faced a tactical dilemma: whether to persist with Dusan Vlahović as their leading striker or hand the responsibility to the Frenchman. Vlahović, widely known as DV9, had previously been the undisputed first-choice centre-forward. However, his form had raised concerns, particularly regarding his lack of goals during a crucial stretch of the campaign.

In an attempt to address their attacking issues, Juventus secured Kolo Muani on loan from Paris Saint-Germain during the January transfer window. The French international made an immediate impact, scoring five goals in his first three appearances — a run that momentarily seemed to signal a change in the club’s striking hierarchy.

Yet, as quickly as the goals arrived, they disappeared. Kolo Muani has struggled to maintain consistency and is now finding it difficult to even secure a place in the starting eleven. Consequently, Vlahović has reclaimed his position as Juventus’ primary striker, appearing to have won the internal battle for the number nine role.

This development has left many fans asking a straightforward question: why can’t both players feature in the same line-up? With Igor Tudor now at the helm, it is conceivable that the tactical approach could evolve to accommodate both forwards.

Former Italian international Christian Vieri believes this idea is not only feasible but potentially beneficial. As quoted by Tuttomercatoweb, Vieri commented:

“Nowadays at Juventus the one who is in the best shape has to play, the hierarchies can change from week to week, they can’t be absolute. Whoever is better, in! It’s the moment of truth. And maybe even both centre-forwards together. Why not? You have to go and score goals, if you don’t score goals you don’t win matches and therefore you don’t get the points you need.”

Deploying both Vlahović and Kolo Muani simultaneously may offer Juventus a more dynamic and unpredictable attacking threat — something the club could greatly benefit from as they push for results in the final stretch of the season. Whether Tudor opts for such a bold tactical switch remains to be seen, but the possibility certainly adds intrigue to the weeks ahead.