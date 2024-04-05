Former Juventus player Momo Sissoko has shared his observations on Federico Chiesa’s challenges at the Allianz Stadium.

Chiesa, who excelled in his role at Fiorentina and initially showcased promise upon joining Juventus, faced a struggle to replicate his previous performances. Despite his outstanding contributions to Italy’s Euro 2021 triumph, Chiesa has encountered difficulties, particularly with his relationship with Juventus coach Max Allegri.

While Chiesa has endeavoured to make the most of his playing time under Allegri, his overall performance has not met the high expectations set for him. Many anticipated that he would maintain his stellar form from his time at Fiorentina, but the transition to Juventus, especially as a player at a larger club, appears to have posed challenges for him.

Asked why he thinks Chiesa is struggling, Sissoko said, as quoted by Tuttojuve:

“Because he had a long injury and it’s not easy to get back to the levels we were used to. Then there’s a lot of pressure at Juventus, it’s different than playing for Fiorentina. And perhaps the role is also having an impact: he has to play as a winger, not as a second striker”.

Chiesa is not hitting the heights we expected of him when he first moved to the club and the attacker will not feel fulfilled if he leaves Juve at the end of this season.