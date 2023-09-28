Former Juventus midfielder Momo Sissoko contends that while Federico Chiesa has been performing admirably as a second striker, it may not be his optimal position.

Chiesa has exhibited superb form since the commencement of this season, emerging as a pivotal figure for Juve by both scoring goals and providing crucial assists.

The Italian international is accustomed to operating on the left side of a front-three, where he initially gained recognition for his exceptional skills.

Nonetheless, Chiesa currently finds himself as part of a front-two within Juve’s 3-5-2 formation, a role that has garnered acclaim from the fans.

The former Fiorentina player has acclimated to this position and consistently delivers stellar performances whenever he takes the field.

Nonetheless, Sissoko believes that Chiesa’s true potential shines when he occupies the wing position rather than his current role.

He told Tuttojuve: “What I’m happy about is that he’s recovered well from the injury, and is returning to being decisive with his play. Juve needs his talent, as does the Italian national team. Role? He’s also performing well as a second striker, but frankly I see him better on the wing. For me that is his natural position.”

Juve FC Says

Chiesa has had a very good start to this season and has proven to be a player we can trust to be as effective as possible.

However, we know that he will probably do better on the left wing and it would be great to see Max Allegri field him in that role at some point again.