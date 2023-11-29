Former Juventus player Momo Sissoko has offered his perspective on Juventus’s chances of clinching the Serie A title this season. While the Bianconeri have started the season strongly, with Inter Milan currently leading the standings, Sissoko believes there is room for improvement to make Juventus a more complete and championship-worthy team.

Despite securing a draw against Inter Milan, the league leaders, over the weekend, Sissoko suggested that further enhancements to the squad may be necessary for Juventus to solidify their status as genuine contenders for the Scudetto. His commentary implies that while the team has displayed promising performances, there is still work to be done to achieve the level of completeness needed for a successful title campaign.

He said, as quoted by Tuttojuve:

“I’m happy because Juve is not the strongest team there is now but in my opinion, Juventus will win in the end because they have the ability to do things well.

“With three important signings for the January transfer market, it will be a team that can count for the championship.”

Juve FC Says

Juve has made a very good start to this season and we have a chance of becoming champions.

However, this is just the start of the season and we must try our best not to get carried away.

There is still so much work to be done in the remaining months of the season and our players must be prepared to work hard and win more games.