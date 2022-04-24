Monaco defender identified as the ideal partner to De Ligt

Benoît Badiashile is developing a reputation at the French club AS Monaco, and he could move to a bigger team in the summer.

The 21-year-old has been in stunning form in this campaign, and he is the latest top defender being developed in the French Ligue 1.

Reports have linked Juventus with a move for him as the Bianconeri continue signing much younger players to their team.

He is at the right age to replace the likes of Leonardo Bonucci and Giorgio Chiellini, who are ageing and will stop playing football soon.

If Juve had any doubt about his readiness to play at the highest level, his former teammate Ronaldo Aparecido Rodrigues, known as Naldo, insists he would be a superb partner to Matthijs de Ligt.

The Brazilian said, as quoted by Calciomercato: “He has excellent quality on a technical level, he makes the ball turn well , he is strong in duels and quick in one-on-one.

“He is the prototype of the modern defender. If he could form a great couple with de Ligt? It could help him a lot in adapting to a different football. marvel. de Ligt is a great defender, he and Badiashile would form a duo of great quality. “

Juve FC Says

As we plan for the future, exciting players like Badiashile should be added to our squad regularly.

The best clubs plan for the future ahead by signing players that will serve them for the long-term, and the Frenchman looks like a good solution for our defence.

He might not get enough playing time immediately, but he can start adapting to our style of play and prepare to replace any of the outgoing stalwarts.