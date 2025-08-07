BOLOGNA, ITALY - NOVEMBER 05: Wilfried Singo of AS Monaco competes for the ball with Juan Miranda of Bologna during the UEFA Champions League 2024/25 League Phase MD4 match between Bologna FC 1909 and AS Monaco at Stadio Renato Dall'Ara on November 05, 2024 in Bologna, Italy. (Photo by Alessandro Sabattini/Getty Images)

Monaco have reportedly named their price for Wilfried Singo who is one of the wingbacks monitored by Juventus.

The Serie A giants are revamping their right flank this summer. They have already sold Alberto Costa to Porto, with João Mário making the opposite move.

The Bianconeri have also sent Timothy Weah on loan to Marseille with an obligation to buy at the end of the season, while Nicolo Savona’s future remains undecided, as the club is reportedly willing to sell him for the right price. Moreover, Nicolas Gonzalez is reportedly on the transfer list, with Fulham, Everton and Atalanta vying for his services.

Therefore, Juventus will be looking to recruit one more player capable of playing as a right wingback in Igor Tudor’s 3-4-2-1 formation.

Juventus interested in Wilfried Singo

The Old Lady has been linked with several profiles this summer, from veterans like Jonathan Clauss and Sylvain Widmer, to younger options like Marco Palestra and Arnau Martinez.

In recent days, a new candidate has emerged, with Juventus adding Singo to their shortlist. This would be an interesting option given that the Ivorian had first burst onto the scene as a Torino player before earning a transfer to Monaco in the summer of 2023.

Monaco want €25m for Singo

According to Italian journalist Gianni Balzarini (via TuttoJuve), Monaco have set their asking price for Singo at €25 million.

The source insists that Juventus have yet to launch talks with the player of the Ligue 1 side, but he remains a player on Damien Comolli’s shortlist.

Singo made 98 Serie A appearances during his time with the Granata between 2019 and 2023, registering seven goals and nine assists.

Balzarini also reveals that the Bianconeri don’t consider Joao Mario worthy of a starting role just yet, so they will definitely recruit one more right wingback before the end of the summer.