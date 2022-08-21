AS Monaco has become the latest club to show an interest in Denis Zakaria as the Swiss international could be sold less than a year after moving to Juve.

He joined the Bianconeri for a cut-price fee in the January transfer window and has become a regular in their first team.

However, the Bianconeri midfield did badly in the last campaign and they are keen to change it.

Ideally, older signings like Adrien Rabiot and Arthur Melo should leave, but neither player has received the right offer to quit the club.

This means Juve must turn to someone else in their bid to create space for Leandro Paredes in the squad.

They could now sell Zakaria, and more clubs are becoming interested in a move for him.

Borussia Dortmund and AS Roma have registered their interest in his signature, but a report on Calciomercato reveals that AS Monaco also wants to add him to their squad.

Juve hopes to make between 15/20m euros for his signature, a huge gain from what they paid for him in January believed to be around 5m euros.

Juve FC Says

Zakaria needs time to show us what he can do for this club, but he might not get the chance to do that.

The midfielder has not done badly, but his first full season could reveal more about what he can deliver in black and white.

But he might leave soon and Paredes will have to be a better player if we sacrifice the Switzerland international to sign him.