Money talks, here is what Agnelli earned as president of Juventus last year

Andrea Agnelli is one of the most recognisable football executives in the world, and the Juventus president has been helping the club remain relevant in Europe.

The Bianconeri are the biggest team in Italy now, and he is constantly looking for ways to expand the brand even further.

In the last two years, the club’s finances have been affected negatively, and it is partly because of the covid-19 pandemic that happened in 2020.

Juve and several of the top European clubs were affected badly, and some have still not recovered.

Despite that, a new report via Calciomercato reveals Agnelli earned more money in 2021 than he did in 2020.

The report claims the Juve supremo made 566,000 Euros last year compared to the 506,000 Euros he earned in 2020 as the club’s president.

Juve FC Says

Considering the enormous job he has on his hands, Agnelli deserves the money he makes from the club, if not more.

He is always looking after the brand’s interest and we can tell that from the passion he has for the club getting as much money as it can, whether from UEFA or the Super League.

He has made mistakes in the past, but Juve is in a good place and his position should be safe for now.