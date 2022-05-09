Money will deny Juventus the chance to sign Real Madrid star

Juventus has an interest in Real Madrid’s Casemiro, according to Tuttojuve, but can they sign him?

The Brazilian is one of the finest midfielders in the world, and he has continued to perform well for Los Blancos in Spain and the Champions League.

Juve’s midfield has not been very helpful in this campaign and a player like Casemiro will give it a lift.

The Bianconeri have been linked with a move for other players in that position, but the report claims Casemiro is their top choice.

Because his current deal doesn’t expire until 2025, Madrid is in a good position to negotiate his sale.

They are also not a selling club and would ask for the highest fee possible. Without naming what the Spaniards value him, the report claims that is a problem for Juve.

It insists they cannot sign him because they lack the financial muscle to pull off the transfer.

Juve FC Says

Adding Casemiro to our squad would be an amazing feat, but we really will struggle to sign him.

He remains a key cog in the wheel at the Bernabeu and he has a lengthy contract there as well.

These play to Juventus’ disadvantage and it would be better if we focus on signing another midfielder on our wishlist.