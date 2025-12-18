Former Juventus board member Gian Paolo Montali admits he’s not a fan of the club’s newly-appointed CEO, Damien Comolli.

Montali, who has a rich background in volleyball, was surprisingly appointed as a Juventus director and board member following the Calciopoli earthquake in 2006, when the club underwent a major managerial reform following the departures of Luciano Moggi, Antonio Giraudo and Roberto Bettega.

The 65-year-old reveals that it all began with a surprising phone call from the club’s majority owner and Exor CEO, John Elkann.

“It really surprised me. I was picking cherries. I heard the phone ringing, I thought it was a prank by one of my friends,” said Montali in his interview with Tuttosport.

“I rushed to Turin to meet him. He convinced me to change my life: I had to revolutionise the club’s style. He asked me to create a medium-to long-term project, to give the club a new face, a modern image after Calciopoli.”

Gian Paolo Montali on his Juventus departure & Comolli choice

The Italian director reveals he left Juventus because of the club’s former president and CEO, Jean-Claude Blanc, who sought full authority.

“I would have stayed, but Blanc did everything: he thought there couldn’t be three different people acting as president, CEO, and general manager.

“He imagined that this role could essentially be filled by just one person. Elkann, however, behaved like a true owner. He trusted Blanc, just as he is now trusting Comolli.

“Before leaving, however, I advised him to meet Beppe Marotta, a football man whom the club was missing at the time. He was the key to turning the club around.”

(Photo by Scott Heavey/Getty Images)

When asked about Comolli and his data-driven approach, Montali didn’t mince his words. He admitted that he was surprised to see Elkann picking someone whom he considers an ‘outsider’ to lead Juventus.

“I don’t know him, but I don’t like this choice. I’m not interested in the idea of ​​data coming before people. Algorithms are used by outsiders, not Juventus.

“At Juve, you have to win. To sign a player, you have to know everything: how he lives, where he lives, his attitude, how he approaches the group, and his references. I’m surprised that Elkann would take a manager from Toulouse, and therefore from an outsider .”

Montali offers Elkann Juventus advice

Finally, Montali was pleased to see a defiant Elkann who rejected Tether’s offer to buy Juventus. However, he urges the Exor chief to revive his desire to succeed, which he displayed after Calciopoli.