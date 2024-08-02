Vasilije Adžić is regarded as one of Montenegro’s top talents, and his national team manager has even compared him to a Serie A legend.
He said, as quoted by Il Bianconero:
“Adzo is an attacking midfielder like Boban. Physically strong and technically skilled. Good at tackling, setting up, moving the ball, shooting. He has a lot of quality. A point of reference for his teammates.
“He is the “buducnost” (“future”, literally translated) of Montenegro. Under the wise guidance of Motta he can only improve and perfect himself further”.
Juve FC Says
Adžić is an exciting addition to our squad, and it feels good to hear people talk about him so well.
Hopefully, he will find Juve to be the right environment to reach his full potential.
