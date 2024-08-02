Juve signed the 18-year-old this summer after the teenager impressed and caught their attention while playing for his local club, Budućnost.

Several European and Serie A clubs expressed interest in him, and he visited them to showcase his talents.

However, when the Bianconeri showed interest, Adžić quickly decided to join Juve.

He will play for the Next Gen team but is expected to train with the senior squad and could make his debut for them sooner rather than later if he proves his worth.

His national team manager, Robert Prosinecki, has recently compared him to Serie A legend Zvonimir Boban.