Vasilije Adžić is regarded as one of Montenegro’s top talents, and his national team manager has even compared him to a Serie A legend.

Juve signed the 18-year-old this summer after the teenager impressed and caught their attention while playing for his local club, Budućnost.

Several European and Serie A clubs expressed interest in him, and he visited them to showcase his talents.

However, when the Bianconeri showed interest, Adžić quickly decided to join Juve.

He will play for the Next Gen team but is expected to train with the senior squad and could make his debut for them sooner rather than later if he proves his worth.

His national team manager, Robert Prosinecki, has recently compared him to Serie A legend Zvonimir Boban.

He said, as quoted by Il Bianconero:

“Adzo is an attacking midfielder like Boban. Physically strong and technically skilled. Good at tackling, setting up, moving the ball, shooting. He has a lot of quality. A point of reference for his teammates. 

“He is the “buducnost” (“future”, literally translated) of Montenegro. Under the wise guidance of Motta he can only improve and perfect himself further”.

Juve FC Says

Adžić is an exciting addition to our squad, and it feels good to hear people talk about him so well. 

Hopefully, he will find Juve to be the right environment to reach his full potential.