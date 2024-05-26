Juventus caretaker coach Paolo Montero finished a brief stint with the first team by beating Monza with two unanswered goals at the Allianz Stadium.

Federico Chiesa scored the opener in the first half, while Alex Sandro nodded home the second on his final appearance for the club.

The 52-year-old seemed pleased with his experience and tipped Nicolo Fagioli to cement himself as a stalwart at the club after marking his return from a lengthy suspension with impressive displays.

“I have had the good fortune to work with great men, who have the desire to work and improve,” said the Uruguayan in his post-match interview as published by the club’s official website.

“Fagioli is an intelligent player who knows where to position himself to create superiority and the play that the team needs. In the future, he can become a Juventus pillar, because he has the right personality.

“I’ve been with them for only a few days, so I can’t pass judgments, but they are a strong team. But then, every club endures difficult campaigns.

“But then again, the Bianoneri achieved their season objectives. The players are attached to the jersey, I’m glad I got the chance to work with them.”

Montero also discussed the talented Kenan Yildiz. The coach poured cold water on comparisons to Alessandro Del Piero.

“Yildiz is talented, but is a little different from Del Piero. Alex played more centrally, Kenan on the other hand, goes wider.

“For him, this comparison must be an incentive, because in Juventus, there are three club icons: Boniperti, Scirea and Del Piero.”

Moreover, the former Juventus defender weighed in on Tiago Djalo who made his debut by replacing Alex Sandro in the second half.