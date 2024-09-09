Felix Afena-Gyan marked his Juventus Next Gen debut with a sensational goal against Catania. Therefore, his coach Paolo Montero suggests the 21-year-old could join Thiago Motta’s ranks sooner rather than later.

The Bianconeri raised several eyebrows by acquiring the services of the Ghanaian and adding him to the Next Gen ranks.

While the club usually recruits mostly unknown teenagers with little professional experience, Afena-Gyan is a relatively renowned name in Italian football.

He first rose to the scene as a Roma teenager in the 2021/22 season, bagging a wonderful brace against Genoa under the guidance of Jose Mourinho.

In the summer of 2022, the Italian capital side sold the striker to Cremonese who have agreed to send him on loan to Juventus for the 2024/25 campaign on deadline day.

Afena-Gyan made his debut for the club in an away Serie C contest against Catania. The Elephants prevailed by three goals to one, but the Ghanian stole the limelight with an absolute screamer to earn the young Bianconeri side a consolation goal.

After the contest, Juventus Next Gen coach Montero admitted his new signing might not dwell in his squad for too long, as he could earn a promotion to the first team.

“Felix is a nice and cheerful person. Let’s hope that his personality helps him become a top player,” said the Uruguayan in his post-match interview as published by JuventusNews24.

“You have to have the right responsibility in our roles. We know what the project is, our job is to make the players grow.

“Felix is an added value, so let’s hope it lasts a little longer and that they don’t immediately send him to the senior squad,” said Montero half-jokingly.