Juventus Next Gen coach is reportedly one defeat away from the sack, as the club cannot afford to be relegated to Serie D.

The Bianconeri were the first Italian club to launch a B-team. The Next Gen (which initially started as Juventus U23) were admitted to Serie C seven years ago. They have now been joined by two other B-teams in the shape of Atalanta U23 and Milan Futuro.

Due to a stipulation that prevents two B-sides from participating in the same Serie C pool, Juventus Next Gen were sent to Group C which features clubs from Southern Italy, and is arguably the strongest group among the three Serie C pools.

So after earning a promotion from the Primavera squad to the Next Gen, Montero has been enduring torrid times. After 12 rounds, the club is lying bottom of the table. The young squad has only garnered six points, registering a single win, three draws and eight losses. They have also failed to pick up a single point from their last six outings.

According to La Gazzetta dello Sport journalist Giovanni Albanese, Montero is one defeat away from the sack.

The 53-year-old is a Juventus legend, cementing himself as one of the most ferocious defenders during his heyday.

Nevertheless, the management cannot afford to see the team slip to Serie D, as it would be a major blow for the whole project which has been providing the first team with fabulous talents, the likes of Nicolo Fagioli, Kenan Yildiz and Nicolo Savona.

Therefore, Next Gen must try to avoid relegation at all costs, beginning with today’s outing against Latina, another club fighting against the drop.

If the club decides to wield the axe on Montero’s tenure, the Uruguayan would become the first Juventus Next Gen manager who gets sacked in the middle of the campaign.