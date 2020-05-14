Montero: ‘Pirlo will be Juve U23 coach’

Former Juventus defender Paolo Montero has seemingly confirmed that Andrea Pirlo will take over as the coach of Juventus U23.

The Uruguay legend was speaking with Juventus fansite Juventibus when he was asked about possibly taking over Juve’s ‘second’ team who currently play in Serie C.

“No one called me about the Juventus U23 job,” Montero told the website in a live chat.

“I know that, having taken the training course with him, Andrea Pirlo will be the coach of the U23 team,”

The move had been anticipated in recent months and while not official yet, Pirlo has reportedly been touted for the job for some time.