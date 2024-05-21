Juventus caretaker coach Paolo Montero had a rousing first-team debut, as his players mounted a stunning comeback to earn a 3-3 draw against Bologna.

The Emilians steamrolled their visitors at the Renato Dall’Ara. Riccardo Calafiori scored in the second minute while Santiago Castro doubled the hosts’ lead moments later.

Calafiori returned in the second half to complete a wonderful brace with a clever chip that appeared to be the final nail in the Old Lady’s coffin.

Yet, a few mistakes at the back cost Thiago Motta’s men dearly, allowing Federico Chiesa, Arek Milik and Kenan Yildid to salvage a point for Juventus with late onslaught.

For his part, Tudor felt his team only needed a spark to take off, and it came in the shape of Chiesa’s strike.

“What a euphoria! I told Chiesa that if we scored a goal within a certain time we would go on to win it,” said the Uruguayan in his post-match interview with DAZN via JuventusNews24.

“The analysis is very simple in my opinion. Our team came from an important match, there was a mental decline after an objective was achieved and then there was an opponent who is among the strongest teams in Italy.

“Bologna was the worst opponent we could find today. We endured an hour of difficulty and it showed, then the pride of our boys came out. With courage and pride, we secured a draw.”

The 52-year-old insists Juventus are a united group and weighed in on the attacking trident that he unleashed in the second half with Yildiz’s introduction.

“I found a united group. These results cannot be achieved without unity. But I can’t analyze certain dynamics yet.”

“We consulted with the staff to make changes after their third goal. It’s easy to talk after being lucky enough to equalize, but the boys went searching for the result, and fortunately, we got it.”

Finally, Montero revealed he’ll resume his role as Juventus U19 coach once the campaign concludes.

“I will return to Vinovo to work with youngsters. I am happy to be back in Turin and to work with Juventus.”