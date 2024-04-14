Former Milan captain Riccardo Montolivo expects a merry-go-round in the summer, with Thiago Motta replacing Max Allegri at Juventus.

The retired midfielder echoes the numerous sources that have been linking Allegri with an exit at the end of the season.

The 56-year-old still has one year in his contract with the Bianconeri, but the feeling is that his second cycle at the club has reached its conclusion.

Bologna coach Motta has emerged as the favorite for the Turin hot-seat. The Italo-Brazilian’s contract with the Rossoblu will expire at the end of the season, so he could vacate his post even if guides the club towards a historical Champions League qualification.

Monza coach Raffaele Palladino has also been mentioned as a potential candidate for the Juventus job, but Montolivo sees him at Fiorentina next season.

“Today, honestly, I didn’t expect more from Juventus,” said the 39-year-old during his appearance on DAZN (via IlBianconero) after the Derby della Mole clash.

“Thiago Motta will become the new Juventus coach. Raffaele Palladino will sign for Fiorentina with Allegri going to coach abroad.

“I think they will undergo changes at Juventus. Last year, at this time of the season, the speech about Allegri was very different.”

Former Juventus striker Alessandro Matri also expects his former employers to ring the changes in the summer.

The Italian played under the guidance of Allegri at Cagliari, Milan and Juventus. He feels that the latter is heading towards an exit.

“There is too much distance between the club and Allegri. It’s difficult for me to think that they can move forward together.

“When it comes to the project, you can’t get to this point and continue to stall.”