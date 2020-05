Montpellier are in talks with Juventus for Stephy Mavididi, currently on loan at Dijon.

According to L’Equipe, the Ligue 1 side have made enquiries about the striker who scored eights goals in 30 games while on-loan at Dijon.

The 21-year-old joined the Bianconeri in 2018 and had a good stint with the clubs U23 team before making the move to France.

Dijon reportedly have an option to buy but that could spark a bidding war between the two clubs.