Monza are reportedly looking to sign two Juventus youngsters this month in the shape of Fabio Miretti and Samuel Iling-Junior.

The Biancorossi are enjoying another solid campaign in Serie A, but are still aiming to bolster their ranks with new additions.

According to Il Corriere dello Sport via TuttoJuve, Monza will attempt to sign the Bianconeri duo in January.

The club’s CEO Adriano Galliani had already tried to poach Miretti last summer but to no avail.

The 20-year-old is a Juventus youth product who made his breakthrough with the first team in April 2022. However, he has yet to carve himself a regular spot in Max Allegri’s starting lineup.

As for Iling-Junior, he has been a member of the senior squad since last season. Nevertheless, he has found playing time hard to come by this season, with Filip Kostic and Andrea Cambiaso ahead of him in the pecking order.

The Englishman has suitors in the Premier League, so he could be tempted to make a homecoming, but Monza will try to keep him on Italian soil.

Juve FC say

Unless a new midfielder arrives, it’s difficult to envision Juventus sending Miretti away in the middle of the campaign amidst the current deficit in midfield due to the suspensions of Paul Pogba and Nicolo Fagioli.

As for Iling-Junior, he appears to be surplus to requirements. Unfortunately for the former Chelsea man, Juventus can afford to offload him as Allegri can still count on Kostic and Cambiaso on the left flank, even if the directors could live to regret it.