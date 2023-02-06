Monza and their manager still celebrating beating Juventus

Despite Juventus being closer to the relegation zone than the top four and embroiled in one scandal after another it is still a major scalp for clubs to get the better of The Old Lady and that is certainly the case for Monza and their manager Raffaele Palladino.

The Serie A minnows came to the Allianz Stadium and deservedly left with all three points in a 2-0 humbling and their coach is still going on about the famous win.

“The week was beautiful, with the victory at Juventus and the fans who came to applaud us,” Palladino said as quoted by TuttoJuve.

Palladino is clearly still celebrating the famous win and will be hoping that his team kicks on and builds on that victory and it is difficult to begrudge him his milking of the win.

Juventus did record a win themselves against Lazio in the Coppa Italia in the next game so it does not appear that it has affected the team too much and while Monza and their manager continue to celebrate the win, Juve appear to have already put it behind them,

The Bianconeri face Salernitana tomorrow evening and a win in that game will put the Monza embarrassment into the annals of history but a loss will see that defeat brought up time and time again and rightfully so.