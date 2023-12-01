Monza captain Matteo Pessina is well aware of the scale of the task ahead as they face Juventus in Serie A today.

The Bianconeri are aiming for the league title and will be at the top of the standings if they win the game.

However, it won’t be easy, as they were defeated in both fixtures by the Boys from Brianza when the two clubs met last season.

Monza’s victories against Juve were a significant morale booster for them and played a crucial role in their ability to finish the season in the top flight.

Juve knows that Monza is a very tricky opponent and must not be complacent in any way.

The Bianconeri have started the season well and are in contention for the league title, making them stronger opponents than they were last season.

Matteo Pessina knows this and said, as quoted by Calciomercato:

“We have to put into play everything we put into every game , without having the anguish or fear of facing a great team. In practice, we have to play from Monza .”

Monza will be as tricky as last season as they try to preserve their unbeaten home run.

But this is a game we absolutely must win if we are serious about ending the term as champions.