Monza has been linked with a move for Juventus goalkeeper Wojciech Szczęsny, whose potential transfer to Al Nassr is currently on hold.

Juventus has signed a new goalkeeper and needs to offload Szczęsny in this transfer window.

He earns too much to stay on the bench and become a second choice behind Michele di Gregorio.

Juve was delighted that Al Nassr wanted to sign him, but with the Saudi club’s move stalling, they need new suitors.

Reports began circulating weeks ago that the Bianconeri might sell him to Monza, who are eyeing an ambitious move for his signature.

The Boys from Brianza are convinced that Szczęsny has everything to help elevate their club, according to multiple rumors.

Juve was happy with this prospect, although they wondered how Monza could fund a transfer for the former Arsenal man.

Their CEO has now revealed that the rumours are not true. Adriano Galliani said, as quoted by Tuttomercatoweb:

“At what point are the negotiations for Szczesny? First of all, we need to agree on what a negotiation is. If we refer to the dictionary, sit down and start talking, there is no negotiation for Szczesny. Then chatting with someone, with a sporting director or something else, these are all things in progress. But there is no negotiation underway for Szczesny, meaning by negotiation a negotiation.”

Juve FC Says

Monza will struggle to pay Szczęsny a good salary, and it does not seem like he would accept a pay cut to join them.