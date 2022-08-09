Although we’re in the middle of August, Max Allegri’s middle of the park remains in full turmoil. With so many injuries, possible departures and expected arrivals, the final picture remains anything but certain.

But despite the confusion, Nicolò Rovella still appears to be on the outs. The 21-year-old didn’t disgrace himself during the pre-season friendlies, but it appears that the manager favors other youngsters, mainly Nicolò Fagioli and perhaps even the young Fabio Miretti.

Thus, the former Genoa player could embark on another loan stint, and his next destination could be in Brianza.

According to Calciomercato, Monza are very close to reaching an agreement with Juventus to take Rovella on loan for next season.

The newly-promoted side have already bolstered their ranks with impressive new arrivals, including goalkeeper Alessio Cragno and former Atalanta midfielder Matteo Pessina.

Moreover, Adriano Galliani had already struck a deal with the Bianconeri earlier this summer when Filippo Ranocchia joined the Biancorossi on loan. Hence, Rovella would reunite with his fellow Juventus teammate at Monza if the deal goes through.

Juve FC say

While many still hope to see the player stay put in Turin for next season, adding three youngsters to the first team at once could be counterproductive. Thus, it makes sense to sacrifice Rovella in favor of Miretti and Fagioli.

However, one might wonder if his arrival at Monza would hurt Ranocchia’s chances of featuring for the new Serie A boys on a regular basis.