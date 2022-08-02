Monza has been arguably the busiest Serie A club in this transfer window, and they are not stopping anytime soon.

They have just gained promotion to the Italian top flight, and they want to make an impression in the competition.

They have added several players to their squad, but are still not satisfied, so they want to add Nicolo Rovella to it.

The midfielder spent the last campaign out on loan at Genoa, but couldn’t help them maintain their top flight status.

He remained one of their main men, but he would struggle to play regularly at Juventus in this campaign.

Tuttomercatoweb claims he has interest from several clubs, but Monza is keen to add him to their squad on loan for the rest of this campaign.

Juve FC Says

Rovella will struggle to play at Juve in this campaign, and the midfielder must push to leave on a temporary transfer.

This interest from Monza gives him a good chance to join a team where he would be valued.

But he has other suitors as well, so he needs to consider each offer carefully and pick the club that is offering him the best deal to join them, and that means a guarantee of regular playing time in his preferred position.