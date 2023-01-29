Monza coach Raffaele Palladino reacts to beating Juventus

The manager of Monza, Raffaele Palladino, has reacted to his team’s 2-0 win against Juventus today and says they worked very hard to earn the points from the game.

The Bianconeri had beaten Monza in the Coppa Italia and were keen to get another victory in this game, but Monza had other ideas.

The Boys from Brianza started brightly and ended the match with a deserved victory following a superb first-half performance.

After the game, Palladino said via Football Italia:

“We prepared all week, knowing we were up against a strong side. We did well to face this occasion with the right courage, making the most of our opportunities in the first half. We never stopped playing and that’s what I wanted to see.

“It’s true we went deeper after the break, but that was also down to Juventus pushing hard to get back into the game. We remained concentrated to the final whistle, it was a perfect performance and we are very happy.”

Juve FC Says

Beating Juventus is one of the finest results any manager can get and Palladino has made himself a hero among the Monza faithful.

They were tipped to struggle with a relegation battle, but as things stand, they could end the season in a very good position.

Juve seems to be rocked by its recent off-field battles and must get over it as soon as possible before they get into a relegation scrap.

If we do not start winning matches consistently, this season will not end well for us, but we can trust the boys to turn the situation around.