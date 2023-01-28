Monza coach Raffaele Palladino speaks about Allegri ahead of Juventus match

Monza manager Raffaele Palladino has heaped praise on Max Allegri ahead of both clubs meeting in Serie A this weekend.

Palladino is a Juve youth team product and played for the Bianconeri senior side between 2004 and 2008.

Although he never played under Allegri, he was connected to the Bianconeri gaffer and admits he is a nice man.

Ahead of their clubs meeting for the third time this season on Sunday, he said via Tuttomercatoweb:

“I had the pleasure of meeting Allegri by telephone and thanks to Galliani, who introduced us one evening. Allegri is a very simple person, he also makes football very simple; he is 6 times Italian Champion and this says a lot about him.”

Juve FC Says

Allegri is one of the most popular and respected managers in Italian football and Palladino is showing some regard for the Juve gaffer.

However, when both clubs meet on the pitch, he will plot a way for the boys from Brianza to earn a shock win against Juve and compound the problems the Bianconeri are facing now.

Allegri’s men have to win almost all their matches this season to make a European spot, so we expect them to deliver a top performance in this game and earn all the points.